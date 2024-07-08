31st LRS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron stand at attention during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 11, 2024. The 31st LRS enables base operations while ensuring readiness to deploy personnel and cargo in support of the Air Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

