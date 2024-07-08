U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, gives his opening remarks after taking command at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. The change of command ceremony was the third change of command for the wing since it activated in 2021 to modernize and consolidate the Air Force’s electromagnetic warfare capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 15:16
|Photo ID:
|8519453
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-JY834-1013
|Resolution:
|5128x3963
|Size:
|768.36 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 350th SWW welcomes new wing commander [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
350th SWW welcomes new wing commander
