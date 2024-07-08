U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, gives his opening remarks after taking command at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. The change of command ceremony was the third change of command for the wing since it activated in 2021 to modernize and consolidate the Air Force’s electromagnetic warfare capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:16 Photo ID: 8519453 VIRIN: 240709-F-JY834-1013 Resolution: 5128x3963 Size: 768.36 KB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 350th SWW welcomes new wing commander [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.