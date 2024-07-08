Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander [Image 10 of 10]

    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, gives his opening remarks after taking command at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. The change of command ceremony was the third change of command for the wing since it activated in 2021 to modernize and consolidate the Air Force’s electromagnetic warfare capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:16
    Photo ID: 8519453
    VIRIN: 240709-F-JY834-1013
    Resolution: 5128x3963
    Size: 768.36 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 350th SWW welcomes new wing commander [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander
    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander
    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander
    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander
    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander
    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander
    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander
    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander
    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander
    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EMS
    EW
    350th SWW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT