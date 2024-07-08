U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, far left, gives his first remarks to the wing after taking command at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. Fenner is the wing’s third commander and previously served as the deputy wing commander for the 36th Wing at Anderson AFB, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 15:16
|Photo ID:
|8519446
|VIRIN:
|240709-F-DT029-1088
|Resolution:
|5953x3617
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 350th SWW welcomes new wing commander [Image 10 of 10], by Capt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
350th SWW welcomes new wing commander
