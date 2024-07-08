350th SWW welcomes new wing commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, left, U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, former 350th SWW commander, attend the wing’s third change of command at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. Fenner is an electronic warfare officer with service in the B-52 and served the United States Indo-Pacific Command as Command Electronic Warfare Officer and Air Force Global Strike Command as Chief of Bomber Requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

