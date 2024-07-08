Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander [Image 4 of 10]

    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, left, U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, former 350th SWW commander, attend the wing’s third change of command at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. Fenner is an electronic warfare officer with service in the B-52 and served the United States Indo-Pacific Command as Command Electronic Warfare Officer and Air Force Global Strike Command as Chief of Bomber Requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:16
    Photo ID: 8519447
    VIRIN: 240709-F-DT029-1113
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander

    EMS
    EW
    350th SWW

