350th SWW welcomes new wing commander

The family of U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, watch as Fenner gives his first remarks as wing commander at his change of command ceremony, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. Fenner is an electronic warfare officer with service in the B-52 and served the United States Indo-Pacific Command as Command Electronic Warfare Officer and Air Force Global Strike Command as Chief of Bomber Requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

