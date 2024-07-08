350th SWW welcomes new wing commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner Jr., 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing commander, stands at attention after rendering his first salute to the wing after taking command at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. Fenner is the wing’s third commander and previously served as the deputy wing commander for the 36th Wing at Anderson AFB, Guam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

