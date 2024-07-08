350th SWW welcomes new wing commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, gives remarks at the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, July 9, 2024. The ceremony was the third change of command for the wing since it activated in 2021 to modernize and consolidate the Air Force’s electromagnetic warfare capabilities (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson)

