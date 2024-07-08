Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander [Image 8 of 10]

    350th SWW welcomes new wing commander

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    350th Spectrum Warfare Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, left, accepts the guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing outgoing commander, center, during the wing change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. Koslov oversaw the stand up of five units at the wing, including the historic 388th Electronic Warfare Squadron and 563d EWS, along with the initial detachments that are projected to become the future 950th Spectrum Warfare Group at Robins AFB, GA, focusing on the assessment of Air Force Electromagnetic Warfare capabilities to ensure the readiness of the Combat Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:16
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
