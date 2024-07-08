U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, left, accepts the guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing outgoing commander, center, during the wing change of command ceremony at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, July 9, 2024. Koslov oversaw the stand up of five units at the wing, including the historic 388th Electronic Warfare Squadron and 563d EWS, along with the initial detachments that are projected to become the future 950th Spectrum Warfare Group at Robins AFB, GA, focusing on the assessment of Air Force Electromagnetic Warfare capabilities to ensure the readiness of the Combat Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

350th SWW welcomes new wing commander [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Anna Smith