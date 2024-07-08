An alligator snapping turtle floats on a lilypad after being released into Flag Lake June 26, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Releasing these turtles shows Barksdale’s dedication to protecting the species without introducing any new regulations or restrictions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:06 Photo ID: 8519434 VIRIN: 240626-F-DY500-1069 Resolution: 6297x4198 Size: 1.65 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.