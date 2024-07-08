Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale

Alligator snapping turtles sit at the edge of Flag Lake after being released June 26, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been raising several hundred of these turtles for the past 3 years to help the population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US by A1C Rhea Beil