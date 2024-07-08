Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale

Hadley Henry, Natchitoches National Fish Hatchery fish biologist, releases an alligator snapping turtle into Flag Lake June 26, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. A total of 31 turtles were released into the lake to protect them from endangerment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

