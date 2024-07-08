Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale [Image 6 of 8]

    Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    An alligator snapping turtle sits in Flag Lake after being released June 26, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. This turtle along with 30 others were released on base to protect its population from endangerment caused by polluted waterways. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:06
    Photo ID: 8519432
    VIRIN: 240626-F-DY500-1037
    Resolution: 5124x3416
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale
    Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale
    Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale
    Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale
    Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale
    Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale
    Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale
    Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    alligator snapping turtles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT