Alligator snapping turtles sit in a container before being released into Flag Lake June 26, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. This species is a candidate species under the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Threatened and Endangered Species List. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:06 Photo ID: 8519427 VIRIN: 240626-F-DY500-1001 Resolution: 6391x4261 Size: 2.89 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.