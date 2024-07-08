An alligator snapping turtle is brought to Flag Lake to be released June 26, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The turtles were released at Barksdale to protect them from further endangerment to their species. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 15:06 Photo ID: 8519428 VIRIN: 240626-F-DY500-1009 Resolution: 7486x4991 Size: 2.66 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alligator snapping turtles get released at Barksdale [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.