New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS

From left, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, U.S Air Force Col. Calvin Powell, Third Air Force deputy commander, and U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Francis Halladay, 57th Rescue Squadron commander, cut a ribbon to signify the official opening of the 57th Rescue Squadron’s new facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2024. The rescue squadron’s new facility includes extensive equipment and amenities to support the training operations of pararescuemen within the organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

