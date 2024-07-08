Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS [Image 11 of 13]

    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Memorabilia representing the heritage of the 57th Rescue Squadron is displayed in a new facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2024. The new facility includes updated equipment and simulators, allowing pararescuemen to train in more realistic and controlled environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 07:19
    Photo ID: 8518802
    VIRIN: 240708-F-VJ231-2750
    Resolution: 5711x3800
    Size: 808.31 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PJ
    Pararescue
    Rescue Squadron
    57th RQS

