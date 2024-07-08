Memorabilia representing the heritage of the 57th Rescue Squadron is displayed in a new facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2024. The new facility includes updated equipment and simulators, allowing pararescuemen to train in more realistic and controlled environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 07:19
|Photo ID:
|8518802
|VIRIN:
|240708-F-VJ231-2750
|Resolution:
|5711x3800
|Size:
|808.31 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT