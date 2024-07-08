Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS [Image 3 of 13]

    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Maj.) Joshua Flynn, 31st Mission Support Group chaplain, provides a prayer and blessing during the 57th Rescue Squadron’s new facility unveiling at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2024. The new facility includes infrastructure that can streamline deployment logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 07:19
    Photo ID: 8518789
    VIRIN: 240708-F-VJ231-5544
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS
    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS
    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS
    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS
    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS
    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS
    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS
    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS
    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS
    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS
    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS
    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS
    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    prayer
    chaplain
    Rescue Squadron
    57th RQS
    chaplain praying

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT