U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2024. The rescue squadron’s new facility includes extensive equipment and amenities to support the training operations of pararescuemen within the organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 07:19 Photo ID: 8518793 VIRIN: 240708-F-VJ231-3840 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.09 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.