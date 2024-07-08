Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS [Image 9 of 13]

    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks to members assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron after a new facility unveiling at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2024. The rescue squadron’s new facility includes improved medical care capabilities and recovery equipment to ensure pararescuemen assigned to the unit are always fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS
    PJ
    Rescue Squadron
    57th RQS
    Pararecuemen

