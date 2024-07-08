New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, speaks to members assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron after a new facility unveiling at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2024. The rescue squadron’s new facility includes improved medical care capabilities and recovery equipment to ensure pararescuemen assigned to the unit are always fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

Date Taken: 08.07.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT