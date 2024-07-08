Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS [Image 13 of 13]

    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph M. Stangl, 31st Maintenance Group commander, and 31st Medical Group licensed psychologist Dr. Julio Rosado attend a tour of the 57th Rescue Squadron’s new facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2024. The new facility represents an investment in the squadron’s capability to perform its critical mission of saving lives in combat and peacetime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 07:19
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Rescue Squadron
    57th RQS

