    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS [Image 10 of 13]

    New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.07.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    From left, Italian air force Col Salvatore La Luce, ITAF base commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Vito Lorusso, ITAF command chief, observe the memorial wall at the 57th Rescue Squadron’s new facility at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 8, 2024. The new facility includes updated equipment and simulators, allowing pararescuemen to train in more realistic and controlled environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 07:19
    Photo ID: 8518801
    VIRIN: 240708-F-VJ231-3377
    Resolution: 5868x3904
    Size: 1022.62 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Facility and Increased Capabilities for 57th RQS [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rescue Squadron
    57th RQS

