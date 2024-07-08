374th Airlift Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, renders his first salute to members of the 374 AW during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2024. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374th AW from Col. Andrew Roddan to Col. Richard McElhaney. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

Date Taken: 07.09.2024
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP