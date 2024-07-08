Yokota leadership, family, and military members stand at attention during the 374th Airlift Wing change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2024. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374th AW from Col. Andrew Roddan to Col. Richard McElhaney. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 03:50 Photo ID: 8518676 VIRIN: 240709-F-SL055-1037 Resolution: 7676x5117 Size: 2.9 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th Airlift Wing Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.