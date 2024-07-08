Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th Airlift Wing Change of Command [Image 7 of 8]

    374th Airlift Wing Change of Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, 5th Air Force commander; Col. Andrew Roddan, outgoing 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Col. Richard McElhaney, incoming 374th AW commander, stand at attention to begin the passing of the guidon during the 374th AW change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2024. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 03:50
    Photo ID: 8518678
    VIRIN: 240709-F-SL055-1209
    Resolution: 7735x5157
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

