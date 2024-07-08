374th Airlift Wing Change of Command

From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, 5th Air Force commander; Col. Andrew Roddan, outgoing 374th Airlift Wing commander, and Col. Richard McElhaney, incoming 374th AW commander, stand at attention to begin the passing of the guidon during the 374th AW change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2024. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

