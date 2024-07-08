U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Casler, 374th Operations Group deputy commander, gives the first salute to Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, during the 374th AW change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2024. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374th AW from Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th AW outgoing commander, to McElhaney. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
374th Airlift Wing Change of Command
Japan
