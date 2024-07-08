Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th Airlift Wing Change of Command [Image 4 of 8]

    374th Airlift Wing Change of Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Casler, 374th Operations Group deputy commander, gives the first salute to Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing incoming commander, during the 374th AW change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2024. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374th AW from Col. Andrew Roddan, 374th AW outgoing commander, to McElhaney. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    This work, 374th Airlift Wing Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    374th Airlift Wing Change of Command

