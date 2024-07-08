374th Airlift Wing Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Purner, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, reveals the name of Col. Richard McElhaney, incoming 374th AW commander, on a C-130J Super Hercules during the 374th AW change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2024. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 374th AW from Col. Andrew Roddan to Col. Richard McElhaney.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

