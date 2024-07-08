Members of the 374th Airlift Wing base honor guard march in formation during the 374th AW change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 03:50 Photo ID: 8518672 VIRIN: 240709-F-GS842-1005 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 987.01 KB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 374th Airlift Wing Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.