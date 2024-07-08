Members of the 374th Airlift Wing base honor guard march in formation during the 374th AW change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)
374th Airlift Wing Change of Command
Japan
