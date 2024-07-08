Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Legion Post 85 Renamed after Female Service Member [Image 6 of 7]

    American Legion Post 85 Renamed after Female Service Member

    LOS LUNAS, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Richard Long, Capt. Tamara Long Archuleta’s father, greets members from the 41st Rescue Squadron after the American Legion Post 85 renaming ceremony at Los Lunas, N.M., July 6, 2024. ALP 85 is the first post in the state of New Mexico to be named after a female service member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 17:42
    Location: LOS LUNAS, NEW MEXICO, US
    Heritage
    ACC
    AFSOC
    Renaming Ceremony
    American Legion Post 85

