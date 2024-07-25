New Mexico American Legion renamed in Honor of Fallen Rescue Hero

Photo By Senior Airman Ruben Garibay | Brig. Gen. Jamison Herrera, Secretary of Veteran Services and New Mexico National...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Ruben Garibay | Brig. Gen. Jamison Herrera, Secretary of Veteran Services and New Mexico National Guard deputy adjutant general, along with members from the 41st Rescue Squadron and 512th Rescue Squadron, pose for a group photo after the American Legion Post 85 renaming ceremony at Los Lunas, N.M., July 6, 2024. ALP 85 is the first post in the state of New Mexico to be named after a female service member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay) see less | View Image Page

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES 07.26.2024 Courtesy Story 23rd Wing

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga.-- American Legion Post 85 in Los Lunas, New Mexico was renamed in honor of U.S. Air Force Capt. Tamara Long-Archuleta July 6, 2024.



Capt. Archuleta, then 1st Lt., served as a pilot of HH-60G Pavehawk helicopters with the 41st Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia from 2002 to 2003.



Tragically, on March 23, 2003, while on a mission to rescue two young Afghan children in Afghanistan, Archuleta's helicopter crashed into a mountain during a refueling operation, resulting in the loss of all crew members on board. In recognition of her bravery and sacrifice, Archuleta was posthumously promoted to Captain.



Now, 21 years later, the city of Los Lunas commemorates Capt. Archuleta's legacy by renaming American Legion Post 85 in her honor.



The renaming ceremony took place at Daniel Fernandez Park in Los Lunas, New Mexico to accommodate the sheer number of family members, active and retired service members, and local community members in attendance. Cathy Chalk, Post 85 commander, presided over the ceremony and was honored to know that her post would be the first American Legion post in New Mexico named after a female service member who exemplified the rescue motto “That Others May Live.”



Members of the 41st Rescue Squadron, including the squadron commander Lt. Col. Kyle “Swiss” Deem, were present for the ceremony. Retired MSgt Christopher “Sweet” Sweetin, who actively flew with Capt. Archuleta during her time at Moody AFB was present with the Rescue Riders Kirtland chapter. Brig. Gen. Jamison Herrera, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services was present and gave an emotional speech about the sacrifice of Capt. Archuleta. Several 41st Rescue Squadron members in attendance found out that Tamara’s uncle, Mike Long, was a Pararescueman and discovered that their interaction with rescue intertwined with people from his era in rescue. Cindy Long, Tamara’s mother, could not stop smiling as she looked around the park to see hundreds of people there to witness the naming ceremony in honor of her daughter.



Cathy Chalk presented Richard and Cindy Long and Donnie Archuleta, the parents and son of Capt. Tamara Long-Archuleta a copy of the resolution renaming the post after their loved one. Donnie also received a lifetime membership to the American Legion Post named after his mother. The Long family presented Ms. Chalk with a collage of pictures and painting of their daughter to hang in the newly named American Legion post.



After the ceremony, the Long family took active duty and retired members of the 41st Rescue Squadron out to see their Goju Ryu Karate studio in Belen, New Mexico. There are several memorials on the wall in their dojo in honor of Capt. Archuleta. Tamara was a third-degree black belt and instructor at her parents Belen Goju Ryu Karate School and a karate champion at State, National, and World level. The Long family host an annual karate tournament in honor of their daughter. On October 19, 2024, they will host the 17th Annual Captain Tamara Long-Archuleta Memorial Open Karate Championships at Belen High School, New Mexico. Proceeds from the tournament go to scholarships for local high school students.