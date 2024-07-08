American Legion Post 85 Renamed after Female Service Member

Cindy Long, Capt. Tamara Long Archuleta’s mother, holds onto the charter presented to her family during the American Legion Post 85 renaming ceremony at Los Lunas, N.M., July 6, 2024. ALP 85 was named after Archuleta, 41st Rescue Squadron member, who was the co-pilot of the Komodo 11 that crashed in Afghanistan back on 23 March 2003. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

