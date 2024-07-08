Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Legion Post 85 Renamed after Female Service Member [Image 5 of 7]

    American Legion Post 85 Renamed after Female Service Member

    LOS LUNAS, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Richard Long, Capt. Tamara Long Archuleta’s father, speaks to audience members during the American Legion Post 85 renaming ceremony at Los Lunas, N.M., July 6, 2024. The post was named after Capt. Archuleta, 41st Rescue Squadron member, who was the co-pilot of the Komodo 11 that crashed in Afghanistan back on 23 March 2003. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

