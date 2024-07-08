Richard Long, Capt. Tamara Long Archuleta’s father, speaks to audience members during the American Legion Post 85 renaming ceremony at Los Lunas, N.M., July 6, 2024. The post was named after Capt. Archuleta, 41st Rescue Squadron member, who was the co-pilot of the Komodo 11 that crashed in Afghanistan back on 23 March 2003. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 17:42
|Photo ID:
|8518158
|VIRIN:
|240706-F-RQ117-1030
|Resolution:
|4852x3092
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|LOS LUNAS, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American Legion Post 85 Renamed after Female Service Member [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
