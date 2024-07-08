American Legion Post 85 Renamed after Female Service Member

Richard Long, Capt. Tamara Long Archuleta’s father, speaks to audience members during the American Legion Post 85 renaming ceremony at Los Lunas, N.M., July 6, 2024. The post was named after Capt. Archuleta, 41st Rescue Squadron member, who was the co-pilot of the Komodo 11 that crashed in Afghanistan back on 23 March 2003. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

