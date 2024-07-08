American Legion Post 85 Renamed after Female Service Member

Cathy Chalk, American Legion Post 85 commander, retires the flag during a renaming ceremony at Los Lunas, N.M., July 6, 2024. The post was named after Capt. Tamara Archuleta, 41st Rescue Squadron member, a co-pilot of Komodo 11 that crashed in Afghanistan back on 23 March 2003. It will be the first post to be named after a female service member in the state of New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

