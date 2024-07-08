Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Legion Post 85 Renamed after Female Service Member [Image 2 of 7]

    LOS LUNAS, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Cathy Chalk, American Legion Post 85 commander, retires the flag during a renaming ceremony at Los Lunas, N.M., July 6, 2024. The post was named after Capt. Tamara Archuleta, 41st Rescue Squadron member, a co-pilot of Komodo 11 that crashed in Afghanistan back on 23 March 2003. It will be the first post to be named after a female service member in the state of New Mexico. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    This work, American Legion Post 85 Renamed after Female Service Member [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ruben Garibay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    ACC
    Renaming Ceremony
    American Legion Post 85

