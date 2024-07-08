American Legion Post 85 Renamed after Female Service Member

Brig. Gen. Jamison Herrera, Secretary of Veteran Services and New Mexico National Guard deputy adjutant general, along with members from the 41st Rescue Squadron and 512th Rescue Squadron, pose for a group photo after the American Legion Post 85 renaming ceremony at Los Lunas, N.M., July 6, 2024. ALP 85 is the first post in the state of New Mexico to be named after a female service member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 17:42
|Photo ID:
|8518160
|VIRIN:
|240706-F-RQ117-1048
|Resolution:
|5220x3423
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|LOS LUNAS, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
