American Legion Post 85 Renamed after Female Service Member

Cathy Chalk, American Legion Post 85 commander, presents the charter to Richard Long, Capt. Tamara Long Archuleta’s father, during the American Legion Post 85 renaming ceremony at Los Lunas, N.M., July 6, 2024. Archuleta, 41st Rescue Squadron member, was the co-pilot of the Komodo 11 that crashed in Afghanistan back on 23 March 2003. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ruben Garibay)

