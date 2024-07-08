Combative training packs a punch for Air Force

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marquel Morton, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports supervisor, right, practices a face palm strike on Staff Sgt. Xavier Wajid, 633d FSS fitness and sports supervisor, left, during a combatives class at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 27, 2024. Learning various techniques, like the face shove, enhances a service members ability to neutralize threats, maintain control in close-quarters situations, and protect themselves and others quickly and effectively, if called to action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US