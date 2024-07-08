U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marquel Morton, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports supervisor, right, practices a face palm strike on Staff Sgt. Xavier Wajid, 633d FSS fitness and sports supervisor, left, during a combatives class at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 27, 2024. Learning various techniques, like the face shove, enhances a service members ability to neutralize threats, maintain control in close-quarters situations, and protect themselves and others quickly and effectively, if called to action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8518000
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-XD903-1773
|Resolution:
|2190x3292
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combative training packs a punch for Air Force [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
