U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Espinoza, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports journeyman, practices a jab during a combatives class at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 27, 2024. The combative training course provides service members the opportunity to develop self-defense skills that can be used to protect themselves and effectively respond to protentional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|06.27.2024
|07.08.2024 15:56
|8517966
|240627-F-XD903-1052
|5423x3608
|6.49 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
This work, Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
