Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Espinoza, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports journeyman, practices a jab during a combatives class at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 27, 2024. The combative training course provides service members the opportunity to develop self-defense skills that can be used to protect themselves and effectively respond to protentional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

