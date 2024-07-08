Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security [Image 7 of 8]

    Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Espinoza, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports journeyman, practices a jab during a combatives class at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 27, 2024. The combative training course provides service members the opportunity to develop self-defense skills that can be used to protect themselves and effectively respond to protentional threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 15:56
    Photo ID: 8517966
    VIRIN: 240627-F-XD903-1052
    Resolution: 5423x3608
    Size: 6.49 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security
    Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security
    Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security
    Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security
    Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security
    Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security
    Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security
    Combative training packs a punch for Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    self defense
    MMA
    combatives
    training
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT