Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Destani Thomas, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports journeyman, left, uses a face palm strike technique on her opponent during a combatives class at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 27, 2024. A face shove, or face palm strike, in combative classes is used to create distance and disrupt an opponent's balance, and potentially disorient them, allowing for a strategic follow-up move or escape. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

Date Taken: 06.27.2024
Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US