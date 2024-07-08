U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Destani Thomas, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports journeyman, left, uses a face palm strike technique on her opponent during a combatives class at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 27, 2024. A face shove, or face palm strike, in combative classes is used to create distance and disrupt an opponent's balance, and potentially disorient them, allowing for a strategic follow-up move or escape. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8517961
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-XD903-1170
|Resolution:
|3685x2452
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
