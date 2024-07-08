U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amy Sherwood, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports supervisor, left, and Senior Airman Destani Thomas, 633d FSS fitness and sports journeyman, perform wrist controlling techniques during a combatives class at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 27, 2024. The practice of controlling wrists in combatives class is crucial as it enables base personnel to neutralize an opponent's movements if needed, and gain a tactical advantage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 15:56 Photo ID: 8517963 VIRIN: 240627-F-XD903-1008 Resolution: 4751x3161 Size: 5.4 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.