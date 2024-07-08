U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Destani Thomas, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports journeyman, left, spars with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amy Sherwood, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports supervisor, right, during a combatives class at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 27, 2024. Training in combatives is a tool for developing mental grit and resilience, as it challenges members to persevere through physically demanding exercises and remain calm under stressful scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 15:56 Photo ID: 8517965 VIRIN: 240627-F-XD903-1062 Resolution: 5699x3792 Size: 6.94 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.