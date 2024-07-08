Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security [Image 4 of 8]

    Combative training packs a punch for Air Force security

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Chuck Martinez, combative class instructor, left, demonstrates a combative technique with U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Xavier Wajid, 633d Force Support Squadron fitness and sports supervisor at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 27, 2024. Martinez, having trained in martial arts since 1996 and taught for over two decades, has made a significant contribution to the JBLE fitness centers’ adaptation of combatives training programs through his extensive expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Skylar Ellis)

