Members from the Yuma Police Department Honor Guard Team conduct the three-volley rifle salute during the 38th annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony at the Yuma Armed Forces Park, Arizona, July 4, 2024. The three rifle volley consists of no less than three and no more than seven rifles firing three volleys in memory of the fallen, the ceremony commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mercy E. Martinez)

