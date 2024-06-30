The American flag is raised during the 38th annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony at the Yuma Armed Forces Park, Arizona, July 4, 2024. This event commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mercy E. Martinez)

