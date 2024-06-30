U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared K. Stone, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, speaks to the audience during the 38th annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony at the Yuma Armed Forces Park, Arizona, July 4, 2024. Service members from MCAS Yuma attended this event to express their gratitude to the Yuma community for hosting and supporting the military and honor the passage of the Declaration of Independence by Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mercy E. Martinez)

