Members of the Territorial Young Marines stand at attention while holding the U.S. flag during the 38th annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony at the Yuma Armed Forces Park, Arizona, July 4, 2024. This event commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mercy E. Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2024 16:52
|Photo ID:
|8515047
|VIRIN:
|240704-M-RF028-1022
|Resolution:
|7928x5288
|Size:
|23.93 MB
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 38th Annual Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Mercy Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
