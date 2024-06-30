Members of the Territorial Young Marines stand at attention while holding the U.S. flag during the 38th annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony at the Yuma Armed Forces Park, Arizona, July 4, 2024. This event commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mercy E. Martinez)

