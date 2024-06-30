Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th Annual Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony [Image 5 of 11]

    38th Annual Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Mercy Martinez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared K. Stone, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, salutes and others in attendance pay respect to the raising of the U.S. flag during the 38th annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony at the Yuma Armed Forces Park, Arizona, July 4, 2024. Service members from MCAS Yuma attended this event to express their gratitude to the Yuma community for hosting and supporting the military and honor the passage of the Declaration of Independence by Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mercy E. Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.04.2024 16:36
    Photo ID: 8515052
    VIRIN: 240704-M-RF028-1179
    Resolution: 7929x5289
    Size: 17.34 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 38th Annual Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Mercy Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USMC
    Yuma
    Flag Raising
    Arizona
    Independence Day
    MCAS Yuma

