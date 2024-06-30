Retired U.S. Army Col. Rob Filbey, gives welcoming remarks to the audience during the 38th annual Independence Day flag raising ceremony at the Yuma Armed Forces Park, Arizona, July 4, 2024. Raising the flag commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Mercy E. Martinez)

