    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7]

    2nd Mission Support Group Change of Command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Col. Kevin James, outgoing 2nd Mission Support Group commander, gives his final remarks during the 2nd MSG change of command ceremony July 1, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The ceremony signifies the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the 2 MSG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 16:04
    Photo ID: 8514095
    VIRIN: 240701-F-KW266-1047
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 15.76 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barksdale AFB
    Change of Command
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2 MSG

