Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, delivers remarks during the 2nd Mission Support Group change of command ceremony July 1, 2024 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The 2nd MSG’s mission is to deliver unmatched mission support and empower Barksdale to fight and win today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 16:04 Photo ID: 8514093 VIRIN: 240701-F-KW266-1029 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 15.64 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.