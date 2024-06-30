2nd Mission Support Group Change of Command

Col. Kevin James, outgoing 2nd Mission Support Group commander passes the guidon to Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, relinquishing command of the group during the 2nd MSG change of command ceremony July 1, 2024, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The passing of a group’s guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

