    2nd Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 1 of 7]

    2nd Mission Support Group Change of Command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Col. Kevin James, outgoing 2nd Mission Support Group commander passes the guidon to Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, relinquishing command of the group during the 2nd MSG change of command ceremony July 1, 2024, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The passing of a group’s guidon symbolizes the transfer of command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 16:04
    Photo ID: 8514088
    VIRIN: 240701-F-KW266-1056
    Resolution: 6108x4072
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Barksdale AFB
    Change of Command
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2 MSG

