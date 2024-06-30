2nd Mission Support Group Change of Command

Col. Lance McInnish, incoming 2nd Mission Support Group commander, receives the guidon from Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during the 2 MSG change of command ceremony July 1, 2024, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The passing of a group’s guidon represents the responsibility of a unit being surrendered and accepted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)

