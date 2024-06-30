Col. Lance McInnish, incoming 2nd Mission Support Group commander, receives the guidon from Col. Michael Maginness, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, during the 2 MSG change of command ceremony July 1, 2024, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The passing of a group’s guidon represents the responsibility of a unit being surrendered and accepted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Seth Watson)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2024 16:04
|Photo ID:
|8514089
|VIRIN:
|240701-F-KW266-1059
|Resolution:
|6211x4141
|Size:
|8.67 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT